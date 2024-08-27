Sunbeam Family Services Offering Early Childhood Education Program

Sunbeam Family Services, which offers services for young children and their families, has several openings available for parents in need of childcare, organizers say.

By: News 9

-

Although several childcare providers across Oklahoma are no longer accepting new children, an Oklahoma City-based organization is still accepting new applications.

Sunbeam Family Services, which offers services for young children and their families, has several openings available for parents in need of childcare.

News 9 spoke to Sunbeam senior program director Anthony Stafford about the openings, and what services are provided by his organization.

"We do have opening, we're tracking applications for enrollment," Stafford said. "We have probably 40 or 50 openings right now, but they're going fast."

The openings are in Sunbeam's Head Start program, which Stafford said is an early childhood education program for children from birth to three years old.

"I think we really create a family atmosphere, and we care about the folks that we serve," Stafford said. "That's important to us, making them feel at home, making sure that their child has the best experience for those seven to eight hours that they're with us."

Stafford said early childhood development is important, because it is the time when parents and providers should be promoting a learning environment.

"Promoting that brain development early on from zero to three, making sure they get off to a good start with their education, and then it carries on," Stafford said. "Not the end, it's the beginning of the journey."

For more information and to apply to Sunbeam's Head Start program, click here.