Details Released In Deadly Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting, Suspect Identified

By: News 9

New details were released Monday in a deadly Edmond officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 23.

According to Edmond Police, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near North Bryant Avenue and Kickingbird Road around 10:33 p.m. Police say that the caller had seen a person walking around the back porch of their residence.

Officers found a suspect hiding on a second-floor balcony of a nearby residence, police say.

Police confirmed that despite repeated attempts to communicate with the suspect, the suspect refused to engage. The suspect then stood up, presented a firearm, and exchanged gunfire with the officers.

Police say that 25-year-old Billy Ray Factor sustained injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries, and police say that the two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

