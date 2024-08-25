1 Killed In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting

**Editor's note: Edmond Police originally said this incident started as a welfare check when it actually began as a call about a suspicious object.** A person was shot and killed by Edmond Police after police say they received a call about a suspicious subject on Friday.

By: News 9

Police said the incident happened near Kickingbird Golf Course.

Officers say the suspect would not talk to them and later shot at responding officers. Police then shot and killed the suspect.

Police confirmed no officers were injured in the shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Currently, it is unknown how many officers opened fire, how many officers were placed on leave, and how many shots were exchanged.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages which will include reviewing body-worn camera footage.

No information regarding the suspect has been released yet.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.