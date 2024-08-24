Movie Man: Blink Twice, And More

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews three new movies.

By: News 9

If you're looking to watch drama and thrills, this weekend News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli has you covered.

The Forge is a coming-of-age story about a man named Isaiah. He is resentful and angry at his single mother who gives him an ultimatum to do something with his life or move out. He gets hired by a prominent businessman who shows an interest in him. He starts mentoring him and directs him to a redemptive Christian faith. Isaiah is played by Aspen Kennedy from BET's drama series Kingdom Business. This film is rated PG.

Blink Twice is a suspense thriller written and directed by Zoe Kravitz. It stars Channing Tatum as a tech millionaire. He meets a cocktail waitress named Frida played by Naomi Ackie at his charity gala and sparks fly. He asks her to join him and his friends on his private island for a dream holiday. Everything seems perfect. Wild evenings turn into sun-soaked days and everyone is having a great time. No one wants this getaway to end, but weird things start to happen and Frida begins to doubt her reality. There is something very wrong with this place and if she wants to leave, she needs to find out the truth. Zoe Kravitz says the idea for this movie began with her concept of power, how we are drawn to it, how it can destroy us, and how it is oppressive. This film is rated R.

The Crow is a new take on James Bar's original graphic novel. Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs star as soulmates Eric and Shelly. When the ghost of Shelly's past catches up with them, they are both killed. With the opportunity to redeem his true love by giving his life, Eric embarks on a merciless quest for vengeance against the killers, navigating both living and the dead worlds to make things right. This film is rated R.