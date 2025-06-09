OKC police investigate car break-ins at OKANA Resort

OKC police investigate multiple vehicle break-ins at OKANA Resort, valuables including cash and guns stolen.

By: Destini Pittman

Oklahoma City police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins at the OKANA Resort.

Officers say they took at least a dozen reports on Saturday.

Investigators say several items, including cash and guns, were stolen from these vehicles.

"We preach this frequently, to take those valuables from out of your vehicle," said Sgt. Dillion Quirk with the OKC Police Department. "You don't want to leave valuable things inside, you don't wanna leave your firearm inside."

In a statement, OKANA said,

"The safety and security of our guests and team at OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark are our utmost priority. We are aware of the recent incident and understand the concern it has caused.

Please know that hotel management is working diligently with the Oklahoma City Police Department to aid in their investigation. While we are unable to comment further on the specifics of the ongoing investigation, we are already actively reviewing and enhancing our security measures to prevent future incidents and ensure a safe environment for everyone. We are also here to support our guests in any way we can during this time.