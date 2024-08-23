Oklahoma City Airport Trust Votes To Change Airport Name

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Airport Trust voted 5 to 0 to pass a joint resolution with the city to rename the airport "OKC Will Rogers International Airport."

Will Rogers World Airport is one step closer to being renamed.

It now heads to the city council for consideration.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma City Airport Trust released survey results after interviewing close to 6,000 people about the airport.

One of the prompts said, “How do you refer to this airport?” Nearly half of the participants say they call the airport Will Rogers Airport. Only 19 percent call the airport by its current name, ‘Will Rogers World Airport.’

Leaders in the rebranding process said they wanted to incorporate Oklahoma City into the name while still honoring Oklahoman Will Rogers's contributions to aviation.

The airport is also planning to welcome international flights to OKC in 2025.