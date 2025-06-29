Oklahoma author Rick Taylor on faith, survival, and finishing 'The Ultimate Truth' series

Oklahoma author Rick Taylor releases Echoes of the Lost, the final book in his Ultimate Truth series, blending post-apocalyptic suspense, faith, and survival.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma author Rick Taylor is back with the third and final installment in his Ultimate Truth series — Echoes of the Lost, a post-apocalyptic thriller that blends faith, suspense, and high-stakes survival. The story picks up in the aftermath of the rapture, placing readers in a crumbling world where those left behind must confront not only chaos and corruption but their own beliefs.

Taylor, who never set out to become an author, says writing has become a creative outlet and form of stress relief. In this exclusive Q&A, he talks about wrapping up his trilogy, what readers can expect from the final book, and what’s next for him in the world of fiction.

>> Oklahoma author Rick Taylor expands 'Ultimate Truth' series with 'Echoes of the Past'

Below, we dive into his inspirations and how this series has connected with fans around the world.

Can you tell us what's inside Echoes of the Lost?

Taylor: Well, this book is the final, like you said, the final book of the series. And in this book, The Ultimate Truth, Echoes of the Past, at the very end, spoiler alert, the rapture happens. And so in this book, it kind of takes place afterwards, and it's a story of what happens with the people that are left behind, sort of like the Left Behind series. But I'd like to read it forward just because another author wrote it and it's very, very good. It tells the story pretty well.

In the Ultimate Truth, Echoes of the Lost, the readers are thrust into a world shattered by the rapture. Society hangs by a thread. The struggle for survival becomes a daily reality. Characters confront their beliefs amidst chaos. They grapple with faith, not just in higher power, but in each other. Charismatic leaders emerge promising salvation, yet their motives are often tainted by ambition, and story highlights the stark truth. Unchecked power corrupts. even the noblest intentions.

And I'll stop there. This is really the final installment of this series. And I've got another book coming, so I'm happy to talk about that one too, later.

What type of readers are the books made for?

Taylor: Well, this is kind of science fiction. It's got romance in it, it's got a lot of espionage, a lot of thriller-type things, and lots of surprises and drama along the way. And it pulls you in, and it's just a fun read. It's exciting, suspenseful, and then at the end, you know, you find out that God, God is the way to go. So that's really what it's all about.

>> Author Richard Taylor Discusses Debut Novel 'The Ultimate Truth'

How do you view writing books as an outlet?

Taylor: Like I said before, I use it as stress relief. I used to cook, like I said before, and I got so big I couldn't wear these clothes. So, I found a new hobby, and this is a hobby, and I just love it, and it's been a lot of fun.





As Rick Taylor closes the chapter on The Ultimate Truth series, his passion for storytelling continues to grow. Fans won’t have to wait long for what’s next, with a new book already in the works.

You can find Echoes of the Lost and the full Ultimate Truth series on Amazon and other major platforms.



