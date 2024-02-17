Will Rogers World Airport Explores Potential Rebrand; City Considers Public Transit Routes

Will Rogers World Airport is exploring a possible change to its brand and its name, and the city is considering adding public transit routes to the airport.

News 9 received a survey through an open records request. An airport spokesperson said the results will direct their final approach to its rebranding efforts.

Airport traffic has taken off in Oklahoma City to near-record numbers. Last year, 4.4 million travelers passed through Oklahoma City, the most since pre-pandemic.

The Oklahoma City Airport Trust surveyed close to 6,000 people about the airport. One of the prompts said, “How do you refer to this airport?” Nearly half of the participants say they call the airport Will Rogers Airport. Only 19 percent call the airport by its current name, ‘Will Rogers World Airport.’

A spokesperson for the airport said these results will help determine what direction they should go for a potential name change. Airport leadership said they hired a company to help with this rebranding. They say a new brand could be released by late spring.

There are a few plans in the works that would make traveling to the airport easier. Two proposed MAPS 4 Bus Rapid Transit lines would go from downtown to Southwest to Southwest 59th and May. The Regional Transit Authority is also looking into a rail line that would go to the airport from downtown Oklahoma City.