Fourth of July 2025: Your guide to fireworks and patriotic fun across the OKC metro

Oklahoma City and surrounding areas will host fireworks, concerts, festivals, and family-friendly events to celebrate the Fourth of July 2025.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Independence Day is nearly here, and Oklahomans across the metro have a packed lineup of events to help celebrate the Fourth of July in red, white, and booming fashion. Whether you’re in the mood for a concert under the stars, heart-racing amusement rides, or fireworks lighting up the night sky, there’s something for everyone this holiday week.

Here’s a roundup of some of the biggest events happening in and around Oklahoma City:

Red, White & Boom at Scissortail Park (July 3)

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic, led by Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate, returns with its annual free concert at Scissortail Park. The performance begins at 8:30 p.m. and concludes with a spectacular fireworks show. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and the whole family for an evening of patriotic music and celebration in downtown OKC.

OKANA’s Star-Spangled Bash (July 4)

OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark is hosting a full day of Independence Day festivities. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy immersive performers, classic Americana games, face painting, and a DJ. Don’t miss the hot dog eating contest at 2 p.m., and stay for the grand fireworks finale at 9 p.m.

OKC Comets Fireworks Night (July 4)

Catch the Oklahoma City Comets as they take on the Las Vegas Aviators at home on Friday night. After the final out, fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks display.

Frontier City Star-Spangled Night (July 4 & 5)

Experience thrill rides by day and fireworks by night at Frontier City. The Star-Spangled Night fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, paired with patriotic music. Admission includes access to rides like Diamondback, Steel Lasso, and the Mystery River Log Flume.

Celebration in the Heartland – Moore (July 4)

Buck Thomas Park in Moore will host one of the state’s largest fireworks shows, with festivities from 2 to 10 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, and live music by Kentucky Daisy and The Coveralls. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m. Admission is free.

LibertyFest – Edmond (July 4 & 5)

Now in its 53rd year, LibertyFest continues to be a cornerstone of Edmond’s holiday celebrations. The Fourth of July parade and fireworks show are set for Thursday, with the LibertySprint 5K taking place on Friday.

Freedom Fest – Yukon (July 3 & 4)

Held at Chisholm Trail Park and City Park, Yukon’s Freedom Fest includes live outdoor concerts, food trucks, kids’ activities, and one of Oklahoma’s most dazzling fireworks shows. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. both nights. Admission is free.

Norman Fourth Fest – Reaves Park (July 4)

Norman’s celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Reaves Park with live music, food trucks, games, and a BBQ Smoker Smackdown. Enjoy performances by Raiders of the Pop Chart, Jason Young Band, and Lip Service. The fireworks show — one of the biggest in the state — starts at 9:45 p.m.

