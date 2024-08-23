Langston University Hosts Memorial Service To Honor Late Football Coach

Friday, August 23rd 2024, 9:38 am
Langston University is inviting the community to come together on Saturday to honor the life of beloved football coach Darryl Mason.
Mason passed away at 63 after suffering a medical emergency during practice.
The university is holding a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 at W.E. Anderson Stadium. The gates open at 8 a.m.
Mason's family says he will be laid to rest in Little Rock later in August.
