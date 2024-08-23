Langston University Hosts Memorial Service To Honor Late Football Coach

Langston University is inviting the community to come together on Saturday to honor the life of beloved football coach Darryl Mason.

Friday, August 23rd 2024, 9:38 am

By: News 9


Langston University is inviting the community to come together on Saturday to honor the life of beloved football coach Darryl Mason.

Mason passed away at 63 after suffering a medical emergency during practice.

The university is holding a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 at W.E. Anderson Stadium. The gates open at 8 a.m.

Mason's family says he will be laid to rest in Little Rock later in August.

RELATED:

Langston University Mourning Death Of Assistant Football Coach

Community Mourns, Shares Memories After Langston Coach's Passing
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 23rd, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024