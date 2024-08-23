Langston University Hosts Memorial Service To Honor Late Football Coach

Langston University is inviting the community to come together on Saturday to honor the life of beloved football coach Darryl Mason.

Mason passed away at 63 after suffering a medical emergency during practice.

The university is holding a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 at W.E. Anderson Stadium. The gates open at 8 a.m.

Mason's family says he will be laid to rest in Little Rock later in August.

