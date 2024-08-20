Community Mourns, Shares Memories After Langston Coach's Passing

On Saturday, Langston University lost one of its assistant head football coaches. Many remember the coach through social media, posting photos, and sharing stories.

Friends, coaches, and students all remember their beloved football coach, Darryl Mason.

In a few weeks, Langston University's football team takes the field for its first game, a game in which Head football coach Quinton Morgan won't have his right-hand man.

Coach Morgan shared on X, "I couldn't be more proud to have had you by my side, both on and off the field."

Coach Mason grew up in Arkansas, where he also played college ball.

Mason then played a few minor league seasons. He began his coaching career in Minnesota.

The player's past and present are posted all over social media after hearing the news. One player shared some of Mason's most inspiring words during a season. "Life is full of ups and downs, and as I told y'all before, the tougher things get, the tougher you got to be," said Coach Darryl Mason.

Coach Mason joined the Langston team in 2013. 10 years in, Coach Mason was the Assistant Football Coach and Offensive Coordinator.

The players sharing their stories of the coach all agree that he prepared them for real life. "Because nobody is going to solve your problems for you. Whatever problem it is, you got to solve it," said Mason.

The university says the coach passed away at the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency during practice over the weekend.

Langston leaders say they are preparing a memorial for the coach.

Players say they'll remember Mason as an offensive genius. He was 63 years old.