State Superintendent Walters to explore alternative paths for charter schools following SCOTUS ruling

A publicly funded religious charter school in Oklahoma faces a roadblock after the Supreme Court decision, Superintendent explores other options.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he is looking for other ways to make the country's first publicly funded religious charter school a reality. The nation's highest court ended up deadlocked on its decision, and left a block on St. Isidore in place.

“I am very disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court's decision,” Walters said. “I really believe this is a very commonsense issue.”

St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School would have been the nation’s first religious charter school. However, the 4-4 tie kept Oklahoma’s Supreme Court rule in place, blocking the state charter school board’s decision.

“The people of Oklahoma wanted more options for families to choose the direction of their child's education,” Walters said.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond agreed with the high court.

“This attorney general will stand with religious liberty,” Drummond said. “Our constitution and frankly, the federal constitution are unambiguous. We cannot establish religion, and that’s what this is.”

Walters said more open doors exist to create publicly funded charter schools.

“Could be a re-application by the school,” Walters said. “We're also looking at a potential amendment to the state constitution to clarify this issue ... all options should be on the table.”

Drummond said a charter school for one religion means charter schools for other religions.

“Wiccan schools, satanic schools - you name the variety of sects of religion out there and we will be funding them,” Drummond said.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-OKC, argued public charter schools would bear a major cost to taxpayers.

“It’s gonna cost a whole lot more than private school vouchers - if a majority of private schools convert into charters,” Kirt said.

Kirt also pointed to people’s right to practice faiths outside of Christianity.

“We have a lot of parents of all different faiths, and I think we need to respect that,” Kirt said.

At a news conference on Thursday, a journalist asked Walters if other faiths would have an opportunity for public money if public charter schools become a reality. Walters wouldn’t acknowledge any faith-based education outside of Christian schools.

“That scenario you're painting won't take place here,” Walters said. “We have done it a certain way here that provides certain pathways to success, and, again, this charter school met all of those, so I don't have an issue with this.”

RELATED: Ryan Walters responds after SCOTUS tie blocks Catholic charter School: 3 key takeaways