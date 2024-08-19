Bethany Early Childhood Center Setting Standards With Adaptive Playground

As kids returned from summer break at the Bethany Early Childhood Center, things weren't quite the way they left them, in a good way. From the wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round to the lowered basketball goal, this playground truly is fun for all kids.

As kids returned from summer break at the Bethany Early Childhood Center, things weren't quite the way they left them, in a good way.

“First off years ago it was flooding, so every time it rained it just didn’t drain properly,” said Ashley Terneus, assistant principal at The Bethany Early Childhood Center.

The playground was in pretty bad shape and in need of attention. “In addition, there was only one big toy, and most importantly there was absolutely no adaptive make it safe for all kids,” said Terneus.

Located just blocks away from the Bethany Children’s Center, the early childhood center is a school for many of the patients there.

Inspired by Sophia, one of the patients at Bethany Children’s Center. Though non-verbal Sophia and her family were heavily involved in the playground process, she even picked the colors of the wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, two weeks before her passing.

“That’s why we are in business, we love to see the kids have a good time,” said Jim Wilkerson, owner of Platinum Playgrounds.

“They need to revamp their playground and make it a good environment for them, make sure it is safe for all kids, and that way everyone can be inclusive,” said Wilkerson.

From the wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round to the lowered basketball goal, this playground truly is fun for all kids. “It’s always been about the kids, and it makes my heart happy,” said Terneus.

As kids arrived for the first day of school it was just what the doctor ordered for the kids as well as the adults. “It’s beautiful, it’s answered prayer,” said Terneus.

The kids now have the entire school year to explore and enjoy the new adaptive playground.