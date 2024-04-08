1 Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit, Crash

Monday, April 8th 2024, 4:42 am
One person was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said they were initiating a pursuit of a vehicle which was reported stolen when the driver crashed near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Classen Boulevard.
After the vehicle crashed, the driver, who OCPD said is a juvenile, took off on foot and was later caught.
