1 Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit, Crash

A chase and crash involving a vehicle reported as stolen resulted in the arrests of one person, Oklahoma City Police said.

One person was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they were initiating a pursuit of a vehicle which was reported stolen when the driver crashed near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Classen Boulevard.

After the vehicle crashed, the driver, who OCPD said is a juvenile, took off on foot and was later caught.