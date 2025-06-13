1 injured after NW OKC domestic dispute ends in shooting

Friday, June 13th 2025, 6:41 am
Police say a person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in northwest Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and West Memorial Road.
Police say this started as a domestic call and ended in a shooting, with at least one shot fired that went through the wall of an apartment.
Officers say one person inside the apartment received non-life-threatening injuries from shrapnel, but it is unclear if they were taken to the hospital.
Police say a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
No names have been released at this time.
June 13th, 2025
June 13th, 2025
June 13th, 2025
June 12th, 2025
June 13th, 2025