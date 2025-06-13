1 injured after NW OKC domestic dispute ends in shooting

Police respond to a shooting following a domestic dispute in northwest Oklahoma City. One person injured, suspect in custody.

Friday, June 13th 2025, 6:41 am

By: Allyson Luckie


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say a person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and West Memorial Road.

Police say this started as a domestic call and ended in a shooting, with at least one shot fired that went through the wall of an apartment.

Officers say one person inside the apartment received non-life-threatening injuries from shrapnel, but it is unclear if they were taken to the hospital.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

No names have been released at this time.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025