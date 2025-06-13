1 injured after NW OKC domestic dispute ends in shooting

Police respond to a shooting following a domestic dispute in northwest Oklahoma City. One person injured, suspect in custody.

By: Allyson Luckie

Police say a person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and West Memorial Road.

Police say this started as a domestic call and ended in a shooting, with at least one shot fired that went through the wall of an apartment.

Officers say one person inside the apartment received non-life-threatening injuries from shrapnel, but it is unclear if they were taken to the hospital.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

No names have been released at this time.