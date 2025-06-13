Man arrested in alleged NW OKC gang-related shooting

Friday, June 13th 2025, 6:02 am
A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in April at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
Court documents say the shooting, which happened on April 24, was gang-related.
One person, 32-year-old Robby Clark, was found dead at the scene. Police later arrested 31-year-old Juan Balderas
Balderas now faces a first-degree murder charge.
