Man arrested in alleged NW OKC gang-related shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment in April.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in April at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Court documents say the shooting, which happened on April 24, was gang-related.

SEE ALSO: Man found dead at NW OKC apartment identified

One person, 32-year-old Robby Clark, was found dead at the scene. Police later arrested 31-year-old Juan Balderas

Balderas now faces a first-degree murder charge.