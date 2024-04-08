Oklahoma State Hires Steve Lutz As Head Basketball Coach

Head Coach Steve Lutz addressed OSU fans on Thursday for the first time since it was announced he would be taking over the position. News On 6's Sports Director John Holcomb was in Stillwater for the ceremony.

Men's basketball head coach Steve Lutz was humble and optimistic at his introductory news conference with Oklahoma State, saying he's extremely honored with a new opportunity.

Steve Lutz comes to the Cowboys understanding full and well the state of the program.

"The time is now, it's time to win guys," Lutz said.

To accomplish that, Lutz delivered a message preaching defense and maximum effort.

"So we're going to be aggressive in the half court and a little bit in the full court, but be aggressive man to man and try and make people go to option B and C don't let them do option A," Lutz said.

Cowboys athletic director Chad Weiberg believes a quick turnaround for the program is possible.

"Nowadays you can turn a program around quickly. I mean, just because of all the freedom of movement and those kinds of things. And so it's good to know that, you know, he's got experience doing that," Weiberg said.

There's no debating Lutz' success as a head coach. Three times, three teams into the NCAA tournament. Two at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and this season at Western Kentucky.

But perhaps the biggest challenge for the Cowboys in his first season in charge will be the makeup of the roster.

Lutz said Thursday that two players had chosen to leave for other schools already, but he didn't name names and the rest are waiting to see whether this is the right fit for them.

"We've been having talks about, you know, what we think about him and I don't want to disclose anybody else's thoughts and beliefs, but I can say so far that we've had our talks," said Cowboys guard Jamyron Keller.

"I'm definitely not a new used car salesman," Lutz said. "So you're gonna get a straight-up answer from me one way or another."

