Sooners and Cowboys Prepare Big Weekend

Oklahoma is at the heart of the college football world this weekend, with two highly anticipated matchups set to take place in Norman and Stillwater Oklahoma will open SEC play against Tennessee in a prime-time showdown at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, while Oklahoma State faces Big 12 favorite Utah at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma is at the heart of the college football world this weekend, with two highly anticipated matchups set to take place in Norman and Stillwater Oklahoma will open SEC play against Tennessee in a prime-time showdown at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, while Oklahoma State faces Big 12 favorite Utah at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Tennessee’s offense, led by a young but talented quarterback, poses a challenge for the Sooners. However, Saturday will be his first true road start, giving OU fans a chance to rattle him and impact the game. Meanwhile, Oklahoma expects to benefit from key players returning from injury, including offensive linemen and wide receiver Nick Anderson, known for his ability to create explosive plays.

“If you can't create explosive plays, you know you're allowing the defense to just keep creeping closer and closer and making everything harder,” said OU Football head coach Brent Venables. “So we got to be able to establish the run with a more explosive, persistent mindset to create opportunities in the passing game.”

Up in Stillwater, Oklahoma State will host Utah. Both programs have long-tenured head coaches, veteran quarterbacks, and a physical style of play. OSU’s offense will look to take advantage of man coverage on the outside against Utah’s defense.

Oklahoma State kicks off in the afternoon, followed by the Oklahoma-Tennessee showdown in the evening