OSBI Called To Investigate After Cleveland County K-9 Deputy Found Dead In Hot Car

A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy is found dead inside his handler’s car. Now, the sheriff’s office is asking the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation to look into the dog’s death.

The dog was found inside a hot car on Thursday, while his handler was in training. Calls for help were made too late.

DEPUTY: COUNTY?

DISPATCHERS: GO AHEAD.

DEPUTY: K9 DOLAR HAD A HEAT EMERGENCY AT TRAINING. WE’LL BE IN ROUTE.

DEPUTY: I’M GOING TO BE IN ROUTE CODE 3, ROSEROCK, NORMAN. IN NORMAN, ROSEROCK ANIMAL HOSPITAL.

K-9 deputy Dolar didn’t survive. The 7-year-old dog was brought into the animal clinic in Norman and later came out a canine hero, during an honor walk with his body draped with an American flag.

In a news release posted to Facebook, Sheriff Chris Amason confirmed Dolar was left inside his handler’s car during training on Thursday. Temperatures that day hit a record high of 99 and over 130 degrees inside a car. In a statement on social media, Sheriff Amason said:

“We are devastated to by the loss of K9 Dolar. Not only was he a remarkable working dog, but he was also a beloved member of our family.”

The sheriff’s post on Facebook received more than 200 comments, showing a public outcry on how this could have happened. While K-9 units do have safeguards to protect the dogs, it’s unclear what type of deputy vehicle Dolar was in.

The 7-year-old K-9 became a part of the sheriff’s office in 2020. He was trained in narcotics and was instrumental in keeping drugs and other contraband out of the jail, according to the sheriff’s office. Flags in Norman flew at half-staff on Friday in remembrance of Dolar. The sheriff’s office says it plans to hold a memorial service to honor his life and service.

The deputy assigned to Dolar was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.