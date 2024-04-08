Woman Killed In Oklahoma City Club Shooting Identified By Police

A person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a club in Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.

By: News 9

A person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting at a club in Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at the Casablanca Event Center near Northwest 28th Street and North Portland Avenue.

Carlin Hawthorne, 22, was killed in the shooting. According to police, Hawthorne appeared to be a bystander.

According to police, there was a fight in the parking lot of the club when shots were fired. Four people were taken to the hospital, one died, and the other three were treated and released, police say.

Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

