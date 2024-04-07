Oklahoma Softball Falls 2-1 To Texas Longhorns

The top-ranked Oklahoma softball team fell 2-1 to No. 5/4 Texas in Austin on Saturday evening, snapping its 17-game winning streak and 40-game Big 12 win streak.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

Oklahoma (35-2, 13-1 Big 12) scored once in the first inning but was stymied the rest of the way by Texas (30-6, 10-4 Big 12) right-hander Citlaly Gutierrez. The Longhorn starter struck out two in a complete-game effort, scattering six hits while walking none.

Nicole May struck out six in a hard-luck loss, allowing just two runs on five hits and a walk across 4.2 innings of work. Three Sooner relievers combined to hold Texas scoreless following May's exit.

OU opened the game hot, plating a run in the first as Tiare Jennings (1-for-3, RBI) brought Alyssa Brito (0-for-3, R) home with a two-out RBI single. The lineup went cold in the second, failing to put a runner in scoring position until the sixth.

Texas took its decisive lead with back-to-back RBI doubles in the fourth.

Oklahoma threatened in the top of the seventh with two away as Kinzie Hansen (2-for-3) singled and was lifted for a pinch-runner. Rylie Boone (1-for-3, 2B) doubled to center in the next at-bat, but Texas' cutoff threw a perfect strike to put away the would-be tying run at home and end the game.

Hansen provided the Sooners' lone multi-hit effort.

The Sooners enter Sunday with a 2.0-game lead on Oklahoma State and a 3.0-game advantage on Texas in the Big 12 standings.

UP NEXT

OU and Texas play the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon in Austin with a 1 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on The Longhorn Network as well as 1560 AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2.