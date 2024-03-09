No. 19 Oklahoma Beats TCU 69-53 To Advance To 3rd Straight Big 12 Tournament Semifinal

Sahara Williams scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 19 Oklahoma advanced to its third straight Big 12 Tournament semifinal with a 69-53 win over TCU on Saturday.

By: Associated Press

The top-seeded Sooners will play fourth-seeded Iowa State on Monday.

Lexy Keys added 11 points for the Sooners (22-8), who led from early on but didn’t shake off TCU for good until the fourth quarter.

Madison Conner scored 19 points and Sedona Prince added 14 for the ninth-seeded Horned Frogs (20-11). The pair wasn’t available when the Horned Frogs lost at Oklahoma 72-55 in their regular-season meeting, but the duo was just a combined 11-of-31 shooting with the team finishing at 29% to 42% for the Sooners.

Aaliyah Roberson had 14 rebounds to go with six points for TCU.

Una Jovanovic hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and get TCU within seven but the Sooners quickly got back to a double-digit lead, outscoring the Horned Frogs 17-8 the rest of the way.

Down by 13 early in the third quarter, TCU scored 10 straight points. Oklahoma scored the final seven points of the period, capped by Aubrey Joens’ deep 3 after taking a long inbounds pass with 2.5 seconds left.

Oklahoma scored the last 10 points of the first quarter and led 16-6. The Sooners extended the lead to 16 in the first two minutes of the second quarter after Keys made consecutive 3-pointers. TCU was within six by halftime, 30-24, by making 8 of 13 free throws in the period.

