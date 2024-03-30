OU Lineup Explodes For 17 Runs In Rout Of Kansas

The top-ranked Oklahoma softball team plated a season-high 17 runs across five innings in a 17-0 shutout of No. 24/RV Kansas on Friday evening in Lawrence, securing a series win while improving to a perfect 11-0 in conference play.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

Oklahoma (33-1, 11-0 Big 12) recorded its 21st run-rule win and 16th shutout of 2024 with the blanking of Kansas (22-10-1, 7-4 Big 12).

Senior centerfielder Jayda Coleman homered twice and reached in all five of her plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with four runs scored, three RBIs and three walks drawn. Coleman's second home run of the game was the 249th hit of her career, moving her into 10th all-time in hits at OU. She also extended her on-base streak to 21 games.

Senior infielders Tiare Jennings (2-for-3, 2 BB, 4 R, HR, 2 RBI) and Alyssa Brito (2-for-4, BB, 4 R, HR, RBI) each scored four runs in the win. The Sooners' 1-2-3 hitters combined to score 12 runs and go 6-for-9 with six walks.

In all, six Sooners provided multi-hit efforts as Alynah Torres (2-for-4, BB, RBI), Rylie Boone (2-for-2, BB, R, 2 RBI) and Riley Ludlam (2-for-2, R, RBI) tallied two knocks a piece.

The Oklahoma lineup supported a terrific start by senior right-hander Nicole May, who retired 10 of 11 batters faced on just 32 pitches. She improved to 11-0 on the season with 3.1 innings of one-hit ball, striking out one.

Coleman opened the game with a leadoff home run out to left, setting the tone for the huge offensive day. OU added two more runs in the frame on a Kasidi Pickering (0-for-2, BB, R, 2 RBI) run-scoring groundout and a Boone RBI single.

A seven-run Sooner second put small ball on full display with four singles, four walks, a Kansas error and one OU sacrifice fly combined for a crooked number. Jennings blasted a solo home run in the third inning, then Oklahoma added four runs in the fourth highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Coleman and Brito.

The Sooners plated two more in the fifth on RBI's from Hannah Coor (1-for-2, RBI) and Quincee Lilio (1-for-1, RBI).

SJ Geurin struck out a pair over a scoreless inning of work while Paytn Monticelli punched out both batters she faced to close out the run-rule win.

Oklahoma's 13 walks drawn matched its season-high mark.