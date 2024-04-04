Police Working To Identify Suspect Accused Of Stabbing Deaf Man At SW OKC Gas Station

A brutal knife attack has some residents in an area of southwest Oklahoma City on edge. Police need the public’s help finding the suspect they said stabbed a deaf man at a gas station and took off.

-

A brutal knife attack has some residents in an area of southwest Oklahoma City on edge. Police need the public’s help finding the suspect they said stabbed a deaf man at a gas station and took off.

Living near Southwest 29th Street and Robinson Avenue has not been easy for a local man or his friends.

“Southside has always been kind of wild,” said the witness.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the witness who does not want to be named, and his friend Bobby had an unexpected run-in with the unidentified suspect. “He was asking about some Fentanyl pills, and we told him we don’t do that stuff and he insisted if we knew somebody that could hook him up,” said the witness.

The witness said the man got mad, jumped out of a van, and stabbed his deaf friend who was unaware of what was happening. “He stabbed him in the back about five times,” said the witness. “Bobby didn’t deserve that man, he can’t even hear, he’s deaf.”

Police learned the victim rode a bike to a friend's apartment for help. Ambulance and police were called. Although the victim is deaf and unable to speak, officers were able to piece together what happened.

“They were able to communicate with that person by writing on a piece of paper and try to get what limited information they could at the scene,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators tracked down security video of the suspect and his car. “Anyone with information we’re asking you to contact our Crime Stoppers tip line,” said Quirk. To prevent someone else from becoming a victim.

“My friend took off and I haven’t seen him since,” said the witness. “I hope he’s ok.”

Police said the victim was taken to OU Medical Center and was expected to survive.