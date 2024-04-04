Bodycam Shows Moments After Child Is Struck By Car; Woman Charged With DUI

A Del City woman made a frantic call to 911 after police said she stuck a child on a bicycle. What police say led to the crash.

*Editor's note: Video footage is graphic

A Del City woman made a frantic call to 911 after police said she struck a child on a bicycle.

911 Call, Putman: "Oh my God. I was going like 35 miles an hour. I didn't even see him."

Charged with DUI and child endangerment, police say Kylie Putman admitted to smoking marijuana the day of the crash in March. They also say her two children were in the car with her.

Bodycam video captures Del City Police racing to the scene near Southeast 15th Street and Bryant Avenue. Their response was triggered by a driver's desperate call to 911.

911 Call, Putman: "Yes, um, some little boy just ran out in front of my car and he's on the ground. There's a police officer here, but we need an ambulance!"

Police located an 11-year-old boy lying in the road crying and badly injured and tried to comfort him.

Bodycam, Police: "Stay still buddy, you're good buddy. You're fine. We got medical on the way."

The video shows Kylie Putman , the woman police say is responsible for the crash, standing behind a responding officer. Standing near her vehicle, and on the phone with 911, she’s heard explaining how the crash occurred,

911 Call, Putman: "This little boy was crossing the street, and I didn't see him, and I hit him. Oh my God!"

Witnesses told police Putman appeared distracted. “There were several witnesses that reported to us that they saw the driver looking down at her lap just before the collision,” said Major Brad Cowden, Del City Police Department.

Police searched Putman's car. “They noted the smell of burnt marijuana coming from her vehicle, and she admitted to consuming marijuana several hours before the accident,” said Cowden.

Police believe the accident was avoidable. “This is a combination potentially of somebody who was not in the right state of mind to be driving, combined with the fact that they were distracted,” said Cowden.

Police said despite the child’s extensive injuries that included a brain bleed and internal bleeding, he’s made remarkable strides. They said just recently, he’s been able to walk again.

Police said Putman turned herself in but is not currently in jail. They also noted she did not have a license.