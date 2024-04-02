Sunbeam Family Services Shares Mindfulness Exercise And Community Services On The Porch

Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, 9:48 am
Sunbeam Family Services offers the Oklahoma City community many mental health and other resources.
News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to their headquarters to highlight some of the good they do.
Katie and Angie with Sunbeam showed a mindfulness exercise that all ages can do and takes very little time.
They said to use your non-dominant hand to draw a picture and focus on breathing and relaxing.
Right now, a donation match is going on through the end of the month. The Potts Foundation will match any donation up to $12,000.
They said that money will go to their mental health services, their Head Start program, parent and grandparent programs and foster care.
