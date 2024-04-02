Sunbeam Family Services Shares Mindfulness Exercise And Community Services On The Porch

Sunbeam Family Services offers the Oklahoma City community many mental health resources, and today, on the Porch, they shared an easy mindfulness exercise that all ages can benefit from.

Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, 9:48 am

Sunbeam Family Services offers the Oklahoma City community many mental health and other resources.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to their headquarters to highlight some of the good they do.

Katie and Angie with Sunbeam showed a mindfulness exercise that all ages can do and takes very little time.

They said to use your non-dominant hand to draw a picture and focus on breathing and relaxing.

Right now, a donation match is going on through the end of the month. The Potts Foundation will match any donation up to $12,000.

They said that money will go to their mental health services, their Head Start program, parent and grandparent programs and foster care.

