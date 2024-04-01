Charges Filed Against Female ODOC Officer

Charges were filed in Cleveland County against a female correctional officer on April 1, according to the district attorney’s office.

By: News 9

According to an affidavit, investigators were given information alleging a sexual relationship between an inmate and an Oklahoma State Security Sergeant at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, on March 28.

After investigation, a video was received depicting 46-year-old Jennifer Marie Root engaged in a sex act with an inmate, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit continues to say that Root was wearing her ODOC-issued uniform, on duty during the time of the video.

After an interview with Root, she admitted to three separate occasions where she engaged in a sex act with the same inmate, according to the affidavit.

Root was charged with Forcible Sodomy and has a $50 thousand bond, according to the district attorney’s office.