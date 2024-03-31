Suspect In Custody After Pursuit Ends With Crash

A driver accused of leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit down Interstate 35 is in jail on Sunday.

Sunday, March 31st 2024, 6:37 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the man, who has not been identified, was driving recklessly when deputies attempted to stop him.

Using a tactical maneuver, deputies forced the man's vehicle off the road, crashing near Seward and I-35, just south of Guthrie.

Authorities tell News 9 the driver had outstanding warrants.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

