Suspect In Custody After Pursuit Ends With Crash

A driver accused of leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit down Interstate 35 is in jail on Sunday.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the man, who has not been identified, was driving recklessly when deputies attempted to stop him.

Using a tactical maneuver, deputies forced the man's vehicle off the road, crashing near Seward and I-35, just south of Guthrie.

Authorities tell News 9 the driver had outstanding warrants.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.