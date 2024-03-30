Movie Man: 'The New Empire' And 'In The Land Of Saints And Sinners'

Movie Man Dino Lalli has your weekend preview featuring a new movie with Godzilla and King Kong and a crime thriller starring Liam Neeson.

By: News 9

This weekend, moviegoers will get to experience an unexpected duo: Godzilla and King Kong team up to protect Earth.

Plus, Liam Neeson isn't slowing down any time soon as he gets pulled into another crime-fighting adventure.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

There have been several impressive show business teams and duos: Bogart and Bacall, Laural and Hardy, Martin and Lewis, Tracy and Hepburn. Now here comes truly the biggest screen stars you will ever find: Godzilla and Kong.

Unlike prior films like Godzilla Versus Kong, which pit the creatures against each other, this movie sees Kong unite with Godzilla to stop a mysterious threat from destroying the planet. In a way, this movie is really about the origin of our world and the monsters’ worlds. It’s essentially an exploration of how the monsters got here and how the humans got here and how to avoid a mutual apocalypse between those two worlds. Adam Wingard directed the 2021 movie Godzilla Versus Kong. He once again returns behind the camera for this one.

In case you were wondering what the lowercase x means between the names of Godzilla and Kong means, according to the director Wingard, it comes from the shorthand of x standing for collaboration. The New Empire is rated PG-13.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners

Liam Neeson stars in the crime thriller called In the Land of Saints and Sinners. It is set in a remote Irish village, where a newly retired assassin finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. In the Land of Saints and Sinners is rated R.