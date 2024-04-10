Oklahoma City Tax Expert Offers Advice For Filing Ahead of April 15 Deadline

While everyone still has several days to make an appointment or drop off your forms in order to make the deadline on Monday, April 15, an Oklahoma City tax expert says anyone can file for an extension.

With the deadline to finish filing your taxes fast approaching, Oklahoma tax experts say they are here to help you prepare.

Jamie Amos, a tax preparer at Jackson Hewitt, said it’s important to file as fast as possible to avoid any late fees or penalties from the IRS.

Amos said the extension does not give you extra time to pay, but just more time to get the paperwork in, and if you owe the IRS but can’t afford the balance, many choose to pay an installment plan over time.

Amos also said the human interaction of a local tax professional is preferred, as she says online services don't catch everything.

"We do have a 100% accuracy guarantee, so if we have a mistake we will fix it," Amos said. "With TurboTax, they only guarantee the math. They do not guarantee that everything was put in correctly."

Amos said tax professionals in offices across the Oklahoma City metro are working late this week making sure everyone files on time so make the appointment.

The documents you'll need to bring with you to a tax appointment are any W-2 or 1099 forms you may have from 2023, or a 1095-A form if you have health insurance through the marketplace.