Lexington Department Of Corrections Officer Arrested After Investigators Find Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

By: News 9

A corrections officer at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center was fired and arrested for having inappropriate sexual conduct with an inmate, according to the Cleveland County Jail.

The Cleveland County Jail said Jennifer Root was booked on sexual battery and forcible sodomy complaints.

Root is the second Oklahoma Department of Corrections employees arrested this month for a sex crime involving an inmate.

The first was a Mabel Bassett Correctional Center employee, who was arrested a last week.