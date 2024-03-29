Lexington Department Of Corrections Officer Arrested After Investigators Find Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Friday, March 29th 2024, 4:32 am
A corrections officer at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center was fired and arrested for having inappropriate sexual conduct with an inmate, according to the Cleveland County Jail.
The Cleveland County Jail said Jennifer Root was booked on sexual battery and forcible sodomy complaints.
Root is the second Oklahoma Department of Corrections employees arrested this month for a sex crime involving an inmate.
The first was a Mabel Bassett Correctional Center employee, who was arrested a last week.
March 29th, 2024
March 28th, 2024
March 27th, 2024
March 19th, 2024
March 30th, 2024
March 30th, 2024
March 30th, 2024
March 29th, 2024