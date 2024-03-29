Lexington Department Of Corrections Officer Arrested After Investigators Find Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

A corrections officer in Cleveland County was arrested for having inappropriate sexual conduct with an inmate, according to the Cleveland County Jail

Friday, March 29th 2024, 4:32 am

By: News 9


LEXINGTON, Okla. -

A corrections officer at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center was fired and arrested for having inappropriate sexual conduct with an inmate, according to the Cleveland County Jail.

The Cleveland County Jail said Jennifer Root was booked on sexual battery and forcible sodomy complaints.

Root is the second Oklahoma Department of Corrections employees arrested this month for a sex crime involving an inmate.

The first was a Mabel Bassett Correctional Center employee, who was arrested a last week.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 29th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 27th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 30th, 2024

March 30th, 2024

March 30th, 2024

March 29th, 2024