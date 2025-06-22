Lankford: U.S. must act to stop Iran’s nuclear threat and protect American lives

Senator James Lankford says Iran is nearing nuclear capability and defends President Trump’s strike as necessary to protect Americans and prevent war.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Senator James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Intelligence and Homeland Security Committees, emphasized the need for strong U.S. action against Iran’s growing threats in an interview on Fox News Sunday, addressing the recent precision strikes ordered by President Trump and warning against complacency in the face of nuclear escalation.

Iran’s attacks on U.S. forces and allies

Lankford said that President Trump’s recent strike was aimed at preventing war and defending Americans abroad, particularly the 700,000 Americans currently in Israel.

“We’ve had 174 attacks on American warships off the coast of Yemen, with Iranian weapons,” Lankford said. “I think the President’s shown incredible restraint.”

Iran’s nuclear advancement

Referring to a recent report from the International Atomic Energy Agency, Lankford said Iran was on the verge of weapons-grade uranium production.

"Iran is two days away at that point [May 31st], two days away from having their first-weapons grade uranium."

Lankford added that Iran has been pursuing advanced weapons manufacturing technology, and reiterated that multiple U.S. administrations have stated that Iran cannot be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

Alliance with Russia raises further concern

Lankford also warned of Iran’s deepening alliance with Russia, stating:

“Putin is slaughtering Ukrainians next door using Iranian weapons," Lankford said. "We cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran.”

He noted that President Trump took definitive action to halt that threat, especially targeting Iran’s underground Fordow facility, which Lankford described as a critical node in the country's nuclear infrastructure.

“That spot could only be taken out by American forces,” he said. “The President’s taken that one spot out and has said now it’s time to be able to actually come to the table.”

On failed past agreements and inspections

Lankford criticized previous nuclear deals, particularly the 2015 agreement under President Obama, saying it gave Iran a pathway to nuclear weapons over time.

"President Obama... actually made this agreement that allowed over ten years [for] Iran to continue their nuclear technology and to have a ten-year time period until they could actually get to a bomb."

He noted that Iran dismantled inspection equipment installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency months ago, further obscuring international visibility into their program.

On uranium enrichment and Iran’s intent

The senator also dismissed Iran’s claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful energy use.

"They're also producing uranium at highly enriched levels that no other country in the world, unless they have a nuclear weapon, actually has."

Concerns over presidential war powers and political backlash

Lankford warned that if Democrats regain control of Congress, efforts to impeach President Trump or limit executive authority in foreign conflicts are likely to resurface.

Lankford argued that the president’s decision to act aligns with post-9/11 national security doctrine:

“We don't want to go to war, but we're not going to allow you to attack us.”

