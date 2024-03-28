Charges Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash Near Woodward

Charges have been filed against a driver the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say was intoxicated when they were involved in a crash that left one person dead.

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 4:55 am

By: News 9


MOORELAND, Okla. -

Charged have been filed against a man accused of driving under the influence in a crash near Woodward that took the life of a teenager from Mooreland.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jeremiah Marvel was intoxicated when he hit the teen, who was trying to make a U-turn south of Woodward Saturday night.

The Woodward County District Attorney said Marvel is facing several charges, including first-degree manslaughter.

The three other people inside the victim's car are expected to be okay.
