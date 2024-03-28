Charges Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash Near Woodward

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 4:55 am
Charged have been filed against a man accused of driving under the influence in a crash near Woodward that took the life of a teenager from Mooreland.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jeremiah Marvel was intoxicated when he hit the teen, who was trying to make a U-turn south of Woodward Saturday night.
The Woodward County District Attorney said Marvel is facing several charges, including first-degree manslaughter.
The three other people inside the victim's car are expected to be okay.
