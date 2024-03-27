Stay Of Execution Request Denied For Oklahoma Death Row Inmate

Oklahoma Death Row inmate Michael Smith's request for a stay of execution was denied by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

By: News 9

The State of Oklahoma's next execution is still scheduled after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Death Row inmate Michael Smith's request for a stay.

Smith was convicted of two separate murders in 2002, but earlier this month, Smith asked for a stay of execution, citing a house bill proposing a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma.

That bill did not advance this session, and on Monday, the court denied Smith's request.

Smith is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, April 4.