1 arrested after police establish perimeter in SE OKC

One person was arrested Friday morning after police established a perimeter in southeast Oklahoma City.

Friday, May 30th 2025, 7:04 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken into custody following a shooting and suspect search Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers established a perimeter near Southeast 45th Street and South Bryant Avenue after a shooting at around 3 a.m.

OCPD said the suspect, a female, fled into a home in the area and refused to come out, however, police were later able to detain them.

Investigators are speaking with individuals on the scene to learn more.

No names have been released at this time.
