Thunder Hoping For 50th Win Tuesday Night Against Pelicans

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 5:41 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder are wrapping up their three-game road trip Tuesday night in New Orleans.
The Thunder are currently just a half-game out of first place, but getting back to the top is going to be tough.
News 9’s Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in New Orleans as the Thunder take a shot at their 50th win this season.
The Pelicans are missing a key starter, so the Thunder may be able to take advantage.
