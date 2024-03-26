Thunder Hoping For 50th Win Tuesday Night Against Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder are wrapping up their three-game road trip Tuesday night in New Orleans.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 5:41 pm

By: News 9


The Thunder are currently just a half-game out of first place, but getting back to the top is going to be tough.

News 9’s Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in New Orleans as the Thunder take a shot at their 50th win this season.

The Pelicans are missing a key starter, so the Thunder may be able to take advantage.
