Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in Orlando, where it will be an extra special night for the Magic.

By: News 9

Thunder To Face Off Against Magic In Orlando

The NBA All-Star break is almost here for the Oklahoma City Thunder. They play one more game in Orlando against the Magic, then it's time for some relaxation.

It's been pretty much non-stop for the Thunder since early January.

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in Orlando, where it will be an extra special night for the Magic.