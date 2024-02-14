Thunder To Face Off Against Magic In Orlando

Tuesday, February 13th 2024, 6:00 pm
The NBA All-Star break is almost here for the Oklahoma City Thunder. They play one more game in Orlando against the Magic, then it's time for some relaxation.
It's been pretty much non-stop for the Thunder since early January.
Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in Orlando, where it will be an extra special night for the Magic.
February 13th, 2024
February 6th, 2024
January 29th, 2024
December 6th, 2023
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024
February 15th, 2024