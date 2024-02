The Oklahoma City Thunder is back home for Tuesday night. Its going to be a late game, too. The Thunder will face the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. at the Paycom Center.

By: News 9

Thunder To Play Home Game Against Rockets Tuesday Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder is back home for Tuesday night. Its going to be a late game, too.

The Thunder will face the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. at the Paycom Center.

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee joins News 9 live from Paycom with more on Tuesday night’s game.