Symptoms, Therapy Options For Autism Spectrum Disorder

A viewer wants to know what treatment options are available for a family member who has been diagnosed with autism. Dr. Lacy Anderson has more on symptoms and treatment options for autism spectrum disorder.

By: News 9

Autism spectrum disorder is actually very common. Some kids have mild symptoms and others have more severe symptoms and may even be non-verbal.

In children, you may notice speech delay and mood swings. They may be very sensitive to loud sounds and clothes that may be itchy or uncomfortable. Many of them are highly intelligent.

I have a child on the spectrum and when he was a toddler, we had to cut the tags out of all of his shirts and buy socks with no seams in the toes. He still won’t wear sweaters even as a teenager because they are too itchy. He wouldn’t go to sleep at night and if he had a tantrum, it would last much longer than other kids.

There is absolutely help out there for children. We did occupational therapy for a year which helped tremendously with his symptoms and also helped me parent differently with him than my other kids.

As a teenager, he is happy and doing well but we are so thankful that we started therapy for him at age four. Be sure and talk to your child’s doctor about treatment options.