OKC Zoo Amphitheater Set To Open 2024 Concert Season Following Renovations

The Oklahoma City Zoo is getting ready for it's 2024 concert season to open this summer, following upgrades and renovations.

While the zoo amp hasn't announced what artists will be playing this year quite yet, the Zoo's COO, Trevor Leonard says the new upgrades promise an experience to remember.

"The Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater has been here for over 90 years," Leonard said. "Everybody in the community has a story about seeing their favorite act here."

Over the years, artists have come from near and far.

"It's hosted some of the greatest acts of all time," Leonard said. "Marvin Gaye, the Foo Fighters, and my favorite one of the memories I have best, Willie Nelson."

"We've been able to partner with a nationwide company called SaveLive," Leonard said.

This made it possible to give the Zoo Amp the upgrades it deserves.

"Upping the game when it comes to what guests want in an outdoor amphitheater," Leonard said.

Construction is almost complete, just in time for concertgoers.

"Some of the renovations we'll see include updating and modernizing the restrooms, the food service areas and adding additional space for food trucks," Leonard said.

But the renovations also cater to the artists themselves.

"Working on the amenities on the backstage so we can attract much larger crowds and much larger acts to the facility," he said.

And with a new operations and promoting partner SaveLive, Leonard says the possibilities are endless.

"We here at the Oklahoma City Zoo are really excited about all of the possibilities ahead of us," he said.

You can keep an eye on the artists and acts lined up for this year as they're announced on the zoo amps website or social media pages.