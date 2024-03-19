Oklahoma Children's Theatre Fairytale Ball Returns For The First Time Since Pandemic

The Children's Theatre in Oklahoma City is hosting a Fairytale Ball on April 20 for its members and the public to raise money for their programming.

By: News 9

The Children's Theatre in Oklahoma City is hosting a Fairytale Ball for its members and the public to raise money for their programming.

Executive Director Austin Klososky and Board Member Kanika Brown, who is also the event's emcee, joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss what attendees can expect.

The event started in 1995 but has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klososky said they are excited to bring it back and are using a new venue, the Science Museum Oklahoma.

He said the event is unique because there are things for the whole family to enjoy.

“We have a separate ball for the kids downstairs while the adults are getting entertained upstairs, and then everyone comes together at the end of the night for a big dance party,” Klososky said.

Brown said there are many ways to get involved with Children’s Theatre, like summer camps and shows, but the Fairytale Ball is a way for kids to dress up and have fun while being connected to the arts.

She said the most important part of what they do is getting kids involved in the arts and helping their minds grow.

“The arts just opens up your mind to the imaginative and to perform well in other things in school too,” Brown said.

The event is on April 20 at the Science Museum Oklahoma from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and the dress code is formalwear, fairytale or one of the characters from "Night at the Museum" costume.

Tickets are available at www.okct.org/ftb and are $150 for adults and $75 for children.

All funds raised at this year’s event benefit Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, including its “Page to Stage” program supporting