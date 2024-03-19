3 Men Arrested During Cleveland Co. Child Sex Abuse Operation

Canadian County deputies said three men sent graphic images, and requested child pornography from undercover agents, who were posing as children online.

By: News 9

Three men in Canadian County were taken into custody during an undercover child sex abuse operation, the sheriff's office said.

Canadian County deputies said Kamryn Meyer, Eric Groff and Kevin Davis were talking online with undercover agents, who were posing as children.

Investigators said the three sent graphic images, and requested child pornography from the agents as well as trying to meet up with them.



