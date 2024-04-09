1 Arrested After NW Oklahoma City Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said one person has been arrested after a shooting Tuesday morning near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

One person has been arrested after a shooting Tuesday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene of a shooting shortly after 12 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

OCPD said one person, 28-year-old Christopher Burris, was taken into custody after a brief search.

OCPD said the victim was taken to a hospital in the area, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have asked residents to avoid the scene while they work to investigate.

Investigators said if anyone has information, they encourage you to reach out by calling 911.