Police: Attacker Breaks Into Oklahoma City Woman's Home Through 'Doggie Door'

Oklahoma City Police said a man snuck into the woman's home Tuesday morning near North May Avenue and West Reno Avenue and attacked her.

Tuesday, April 9th 2024, 4:48 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Investigators are searching for a man who broke into an Oklahoma City woman's home through a doggie door and attacked her Tuesday morning, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a man snuck into the woman's home near North May Avenue and West Reno Avenue and attacked her, with the woman suffering minor injuries.

OCPD said a child was inside the home at the time of the attack, but the woman and child were both able to get out of the residence. According to OCPD, the man has harassed the victim several times and has a protective order filed against him.

The man, later identified as the woman's ex-boyfriend, also started a fire inside the home before fleeing, according to investigators.

Police are now searching for the man.
