Police Identify 1 Dead In SE Oklahoma City Neighborhood Shooting

Police have identified the victim after a deadly shooting that happened on SE 27th Street after midnight on Friday, March 15.

By: News 9

-

Police have identified one person who died following an overnight shooting in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened on SE 27th Street after midnight on Friday, March 15, police said.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Charles Edgar Johnson III.

Oklahoma City police said they were called to the scene due to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they transported the victim to the hospital, police said. The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

Sergeant Brad Gilmore with OKCPD said all parties involved were taken to police headquarters. Detectives are interviewing and gathering information to figure out the motive behind this shooting, police said.

"At this time, we have all parties involved, and we have taken them down to headquarters to figure out what happened," Sgt. Gilmore said.

Gilmore said they have interviewed all suspects that were taken into custody, and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office will determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

Currently, no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.