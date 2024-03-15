OKC Broadway Announces 2024 - 2025 Season Series

It’s a who’s who list of some of the top shows in the world, and they all have plans to make stops right here in Oklahoma City. This season, the group has put together a lineup of simply impressive shows.

It’s a who’s who list of some of the top shows in the world, and they all have plans to make stops right here in Oklahoma City.

“OKC Broadway is a partnership between the Civic Center Foundation and the Nederlander organization out of New York, which presents the annual Broadway series here at the Civic Center Music Hall,” said Elizabeth Gray, general manager of OKC Broadway and executive director of the Civic Center Foundation.

This season, the group has put together a lineup of simply impressive shows.

“We have Moulin Rouge running for two weeks, which starts out our season. We roll right into MJ the musical which is the smash hit still on Broadway, and then after that is Beetlejuice which is the beloved movie that everybody knows and loves,” said Gray.

The Civic Center will also welcome the family classic Peter Pan and then the all-out song and dance spectacular Some Like It Hot.

“Then ending our season next year with “And Juliet” which is kind of a modern take on a Romeo and Juliet story,” said Gray.

They are proving Oklahoma City a main stop for these types of shows.

“You know people always say don’t sleep on Oklahoma City. We have one of the largest subscriber bases in the country really,” said Gray.

The subscriber base prices make the shows affordable for families.

“We have season ticket packages starting as low as forty dollars a month for six payments,” said Gray.

Because Broadway is better with friends, groups of nine or more get great deals.

“We’re getting these shows before some of the larger cities in the country,” said Gray.

Putting Oklahoma City at the top of the list for major performances.

“You know the cast and crew are always telling me how much they love Oklahoma City. They love the vibe down here in downtown, they love the people,” said Gray.

See show dates and purchase tickets at www.okcbroadway.com