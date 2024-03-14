Community Hero Salvation Army To Hold Fundraising Event Featuring Tom Selleck

Community Hero Salvation Army provides community support to all walks of life and is in the middle of planning one of its most significant fundraising events that will feature Tom Selleck as a guest speaker.

By: News 9

Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Arca Continental Southwest Beverages Porch to the central office of the Salvation Army.

Area Commander Jamie Clay told News 9 more about how to get involved with the Salvation Army and some of its community outreach.

Their Celebration of Hope Gala is on Friday, May 17th, at the National Cowboys Museum.

Tom Selleck will be there as a guest speaker.

Tickets and sponsorships are available HERE, or you can call Amanda Lester at 405-246-1109.