Bill Addressing Foreign Entities' Involvement In Oklahoma Institutions Heads To The Senate

The Research, Education and Government Operations Protection Act would require state agencies and educational institutions to disclose gifts or contracts from foreign countries, specifically countries deemed “countries of concern” by the federal government.

Foreign influence was a big topic of discussion Wednesday at the Oklahoma Capitol, with multiple bills on the floor attempting to address the situation.

Republicans say that keeping foreign influence out of Oklahoma institutions in common sense.

“We know every day there is intellectual property patent infringements going on internationally. There is no reason the US should be sponsoring that activity in other countries,” Rep. Terry O’Donnell (R-Catoosa) said.

The legislation also specifies that schools are prohibited from having a cultural exchange agreement with any of those countries of concern that may negatively impact state or national safety.

Democrats debated against the bill, saying it would provide unnecessary government overreach for Universities in the state.

“Our institutions of higher education should not have to fear political oversight in their exchanges. Our K-12 schools should not fear engaging in exchange programs in other societies,” Rep. John Waldron (R-Tulsa) said.

“I believe that this bill, even though it has good intentions, is going to be detrimental for our land grand university OSU, as well as Langston University, another land grant university, as well as OU,” Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) said.

Also passing off the House floor today is a measure that would require the 10 highest funded state agencies to submit quarterly budget reports to the state legislature.

That bill also moves to the Senate for consideration.