Representative Meloyde Blancett (D-Tulsa), the author of the bill, says the lack of affordable housing is holding the state back. Now, she wants an in-depth look into solutions.

'People Have To Have A Place To Live': New Bill Aims To Find Solutions For Affordable Housing

-

A bill heard at the Oklahoma Capitol Monday aims to make housing more affordable.

Representative Meloyde Blancett (D-Tulsa), the author of the bill, says the lack of affordable housing is holding the state back. Now, she wants an in-depth look into solutions.

“If we want to move the state forward economically, whether it’s rural or urban, people have to have a place to live,” Blancett said.

The bill would create the Affordable Housing Commission, a 19-person team that would address housing needs for various income levels and report back to the executive branch.

The bill would also create an annual fund to support housing initiatives.

Blancett is hoping by next year, they can take the information gathered by the commission to look at permanent fixes.

“This is really meant for a board perspective that, again, is not political in any nature, it just brings in the people that know what they’re doing,” Blancett said.

The bill passed unanimously out of committee Monday, and is now eligible to be heard on the House floor.