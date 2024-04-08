Bill Headed To Senate Floor Would Eliminate Sales Tax On Gun Safety Devices

A new bill passed out of a Senate committee Monday that aims to incentivize gun safety.

Monday, April 8th 2024, 5:42 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

House bill 3427 would eliminate the sales tax on any firearm safety devices, like a gun lock or gun safe.

The bill has been revised since it was first introduced in the House. At one point, lawmakers debated whether eliminating the sales tax on either a gun lock or gun safe would be enough. They ultimately decided to eliminate the sales tax for those gun safety devices.

If it is passed into law, this would begin in the 2025 tax year.

The bill passed unanimously out of the Senate committee this afternoon with no debate or questions. It will now head to the Senate floor for consideration.
